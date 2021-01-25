Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,303. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quanterix by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

