QuarkChain (QKC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $39.89 million and $3.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.