Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $124.46 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

