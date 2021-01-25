QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0142 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.10 million and $213,870.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.