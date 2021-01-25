Quiztok Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $1.15 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004483 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 136% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,247,508 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

