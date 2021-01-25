Quotient (QTNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quotient stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

