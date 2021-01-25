Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 1st (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology’s (NASDAQ:RXT) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. Rackspace Technology had issued 33,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $703,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of Rackspace Technology’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.