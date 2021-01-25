Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 1st (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology’s (NASDAQ:RXT) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. Rackspace Technology had issued 33,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $703,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of Rackspace Technology’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
