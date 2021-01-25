Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.
NASDAQ:RXT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
