Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.