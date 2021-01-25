RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA):
- 1/22/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/20/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/7/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/5/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/21/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $505.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 1.09.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
