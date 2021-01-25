Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,819 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 781,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.28. 19,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,359. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.