Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 7.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,271. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

