Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,871. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $132.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

