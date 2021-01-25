Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.54. 742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $84.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

