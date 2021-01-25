Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 607,501 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

