Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

PFXF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

