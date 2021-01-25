Rally Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $326,081.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars.

