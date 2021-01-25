Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

