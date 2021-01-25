RAMP Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $52.93 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,186,998 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

