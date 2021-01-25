Randstad’s (RANJY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

RANJY traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

