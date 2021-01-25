Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $8,885.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.
About Rapidz
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.