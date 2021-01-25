Rate3 (RTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,478.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $406,828.75 and $88,478.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00793312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.17 or 0.04310309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

