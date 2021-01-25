Ratecoin (XRA) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $79,225.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.