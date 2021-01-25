Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $34,238.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,964,760,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

