Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0171

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $136.78 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00124981 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,989,430,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

