Raymond James Begins Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.36. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.