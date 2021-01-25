Raymond James Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $89.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.