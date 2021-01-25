Raymond James Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $89.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.
In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
