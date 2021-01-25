Raymond James Increases Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $70.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,615. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

