Raymond James Raises Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Price Target to C$3.00

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:PTQ traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 309,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,918. The company has a market cap of C$239.35 million and a P/E ratio of 142.00. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

