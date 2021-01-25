Raymond James Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) received a $8.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

