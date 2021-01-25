Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 320,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,434. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

