RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

ROLL stock opened at $184.78 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

