(RDS.A) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for (RDS.A) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%.
(RDS.A) stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. (RDS.A) has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.
(RDS.A) Company Profile
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
