(RDS.A) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for (RDS.A) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. (RDS.A) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

(RDS.A) stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. (RDS.A) has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

