Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banc of California (BANC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2021 – Banc of California had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Banc of California was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/8/2021 – Banc of California had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Banc of California had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Banc of California had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 255,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $901.81 million, a PE ratio of -94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.38.

Get Banc of California Inc alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.