Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON: BARC) recently:

1/15/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

BARC opened at GBX 137.62 ($1.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.82.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

