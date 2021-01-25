Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON: BARC) recently:
- 1/15/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) was given a new GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2020 – Barclays PLC (BARC.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.
BARC opened at GBX 137.62 ($1.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.82.
In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).
