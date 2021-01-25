Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIO (NIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) in the last few weeks:
- 1/22/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – NIO had its “neutral” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.
- 1/12/2021 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.40.
- 1/11/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2020 – NIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.70.
- 11/27/2020 – NIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $54.70 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
