Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIO (NIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NIO had its “neutral” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

1/12/2021 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.40.

1/11/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – NIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.70.

11/27/2020 – NIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $54.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,940,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 2,024.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

