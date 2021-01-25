Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $2,060.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,970.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $2,000.00.
- 12/23/2020 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,894.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,206. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,766.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,630.77.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.
Read More: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.