Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $2,060.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,970.00.

1/15/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00.

1/5/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $2,000.00.

12/23/2020 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,894.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,206. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,766.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

