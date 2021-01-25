Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HC2 (HCHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HC2 (NYSE: HCHC):

1/21/2021 – HC2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/20/2021 – HC2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/14/2021 – HC2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/13/2021 – HC2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/11/2020 – HC2 had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $5.00.

HCHC opened at $3.66 on Monday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $173.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 193,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $113,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HC2 in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in HC2 by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

