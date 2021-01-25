Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/5/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/4/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

12/21/2020 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

