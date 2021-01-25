Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MGE Energy (MGEE)

MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

1/6/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

1/5/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

12/15/2020 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.44. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

