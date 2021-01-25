Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rexnord (RXN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rexnord (NYSE: RXN):

1/20/2021 – Rexnord is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. It is poised to benefit from supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR) — with savings of $12-$14 million expected to be realized in 2021 from its third phase. Also, the company’s diversified business structure and expanding e-commerce business are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. For the last three quarters of calendar 2020, it expects free cash flow to exceed net income. However, the company is wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic on its performance. It expects a year-over-year decline of 7-11% in core sales for the December quarter. Geographical diversification has exposed it to headwinds related to geopolitical issues and movements in foreign currencies. High costs and expenses are other headwinds.”

1/14/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00.

1/12/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00.

12/1/2020 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.88. 505,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

