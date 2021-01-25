Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

1/8/2021 – Terreno Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Terreno Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2020 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $67.00.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 37.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

