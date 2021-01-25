Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,621.56 ($99.58).

RB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,274 ($81.97) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,099.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,485.89. The firm has a market cap of £44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.