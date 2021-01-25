ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $31.37 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $31.37 million and $117,620.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,758.96 or 0.99900989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024029 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00324626 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.32 or 0.00686746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00188161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032634 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

