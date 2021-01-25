Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $79.03. 1,424,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,338,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -156.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

