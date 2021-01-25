Reef Market Cap Achieves $61.82 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $61.82 million and $38.37 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.