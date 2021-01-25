Refereum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $19.98 million and $3.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

