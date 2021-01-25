reflect.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $898,555.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $898,555.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00007228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00124848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00268672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036592 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

