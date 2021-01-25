Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million.

RBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $204,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,779. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.