REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post $29.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.90 million and the lowest is $21.77 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $11.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $211.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.88 million to $362.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.88 million to $158.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after buying an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.28.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

