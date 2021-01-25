Regis Management CO LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. 8,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,958. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

